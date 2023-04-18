There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: RH (RH).

As of close of business last night, RH’s stock clocked out at $239.17, up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $233.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591425 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $330.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $306.54 per share. The transaction valued at 41,996 led to the insider holds 6,115 shares of the business.

Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares of RH for $41,307 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 6,252 shares after completing the transaction at $301.51 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $319.52 each. As a result, the insider received 159,762 and left with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.27B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $355.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 273.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RH traded 796.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 823.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 13.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $7.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $4.02 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.93 and $9.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.5. EPS for the following year is $15.79, with 18 analysts recommending between $20.64 and $12.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $726.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $730M to a low estimate of $721.51M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $957.29M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.98M, a decrease of -21.10% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $726.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.59B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.66B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.