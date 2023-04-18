There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

In the latest session, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) closed at $29.77 up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $29.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668923 shares were traded. GBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Swindells Charles J sold 4,784 shares for $39.01 per share. The transaction valued at 186,624 led to the insider holds 36,909 shares of the business.

FURMAN WILLIAM A sold 30,000 shares of GBX for $1,158,333 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 253,018 shares after completing the transaction at $38.61 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FURMAN WILLIAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $39.20 each. As a result, the insider received 784,026 and left with 283,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBX now has a Market Capitalization of 950.35M and an Enterprise Value of 2.26B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBX has reached a high of $45.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBX has traded an average of 386.29K shares per day and 719.41k over the past ten days. A total of 32.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.96M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GBX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GBX is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $884.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $943.2M to a low estimate of $813M. As of the current estimate, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $793.5M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $889.37M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $937.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $826.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.