There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed the day trading at $9.43 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $9.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687860 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares for $9.39 per share. The transaction valued at 73,120 led to the insider holds 178,434 shares of the business.

GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares of DDD for $95,000 on Nov 28. The President and CEO now owns 569,181 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, GRAVES JEFFREY A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,000 and bolstered with 559,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $14.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDD traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDD traded about 855.95k shares per day. A total of 128.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.91M, compared to 10.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $128.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.11M to a low estimate of $122.1M. As of the current estimate, 3D Systems Corporation’s year-ago sales were $133M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.23M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.03M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621.6M and the low estimate is $577.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.