There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

The closing price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) was $15.67 for the day, up 0.45% from the previous closing price of $15.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245990 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Miles Patrick sold 353 shares for $15.86 per share. The transaction valued at 5,599 led to the insider holds 5,607,764 shares of the business.

Pelizzon David R bought 3,100 shares of ATEC for $47,244 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 279,245 shares after completing the transaction at $15.24 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Miles Patrick, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $14.51 each. As a result, the insider received 290,200 and left with 5,608,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

ATEC traded an average of 908.74K shares per day over the past three months and 702.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 6.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.1M to a low estimate of $99.7M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.93M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.67M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $438.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.87M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.4M and the low estimate is $505.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.