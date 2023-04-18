There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed the day trading at $0.78 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668265 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8468 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKFG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

On December 21, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On December 14, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 30,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 29,100 led to the insider holds 1,023,446 shares of the business.

Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 28,641 shares of MKFG for $48,976 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,081,024 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,359 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 87,424 and left with 1,109,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKFG now has a Market Capitalization of 173.17M and an Enterprise Value of 53.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1215, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6587.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKFG traded about 685.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKFG traded about 451.9k shares per day. A total of 194.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 4.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $22.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $22.17M. As of the current estimate, Markforged Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.86M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.7M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.96M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.51M and the low estimate is $115.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.