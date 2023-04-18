This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arconic Corporation (ARNC)

As of close of business last night, Arconic Corporation’s stock clocked out at $26.02, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $25.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612737 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $21.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARNC traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 880.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.53M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.55B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.