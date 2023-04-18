This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

As of close of business last night, Autohome Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.33, up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $29.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646568 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $42.

CLSA Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29.30 to $42.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATHM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 924.54M. As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATHM traded 589.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 399.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.31M. Shares short for ATHM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.29M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.00, ATHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $217.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.88M to a low estimate of $215.02M. As of the current estimate, Autohome Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.43M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.04M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.36M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.