This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

As of close of business last night, Century Aluminum Company’s stock clocked out at $9.65, up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $9.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702207 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CENX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 890.00M and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $28.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CENX traded 1.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 5.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $511.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $523.5M to a low estimate of $504M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $753.6M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $514.65M, a decrease of -39.90% less than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $502M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.