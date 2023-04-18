This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

In the latest session, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) closed at $37.65 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $37.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880115 shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Envista Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

On June 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $46.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Yu Howard H sold 10,016 shares for $37.90 per share. The transaction valued at 379,606 led to the insider holds 45,865 shares of the business.

Yu Howard H sold 657 shares of NVST for $24,013 on Nov 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,106 shares after completing the transaction at $36.55 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Yu Howard H, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,341 shares for $45.73 each. As a result, the insider received 244,244 and left with 52,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVST now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42B and an Enterprise Value of 7.34B. As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVST has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 163.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Shares short for NVST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 12.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $632.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $642.09M to a low estimate of $623.83M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $631.4M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.25M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $676.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $651.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.