This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

In the latest session, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $18.81 down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $19.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619079 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT sold 669 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 12,564 led to the insider holds 20,950 shares of the business.

Khanna Raj sold 10,000 shares of EXTR for $195,318 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 237,267 shares after completing the transaction at $19.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Thomas Remi, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.33 each. As a result, the insider received 183,280 and left with 93,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXTR has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 937.92k over the past ten days. A total of 130.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 11.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $319.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $321.83M to a low estimate of $315M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.51M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.39M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.