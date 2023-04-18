Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

The closing price of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) was $14.36 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $14.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568339 shares were traded. DRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On February 10, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On December 15, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.08B. As of this moment, Leonardo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

DRS traded an average of 723.00K shares per day over the past three months and 764.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.64M. Insiders hold about 82.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $539.11M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.51M, an estimated increase of 2,259.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $636.44M, an increase of 2,659.80% over than the figure of $2,259.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $642M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $627.33M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.