Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

The closing price of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) was $49.42 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $50.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784249 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares for $48.68 per share. The transaction valued at 608,561 led to the insider holds 304,653 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $641,041 on Apr 03. The President and CEO now owns 317,153 shares after completing the transaction at $51.28 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $44.99 each. As a result, the insider received 562,326 and left with 329,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 5.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 124.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.56.

Shares Statistics:

RMBS traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 998.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $151.7M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.8M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616M and the low estimate is $498M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.