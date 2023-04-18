TWKS (Thoughtworks Holding Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $6.73 in the prior trading day, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $6.58, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254781 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $9.50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Cummins Erin bought 14,500 shares for $7.63 per share. The transaction valued at 110,635 led to the insider holds 332,009 shares of the business.

Xiao Guo bought 35,000 shares of TWKS for $267,400 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,389,647 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Davis Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 43,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -139.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $21.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 724.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 315.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.36M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $304.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.9M to a low estimate of $303.29M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $320.94M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.54M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.53M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.