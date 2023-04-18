Update from Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) was $13.25 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495302 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.65.

Shares Statistics:

LBRT traded an average of 3.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.40M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 6.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, LBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683.74M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 57.90% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 67.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.