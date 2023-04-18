Update from Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) was $41.63 for the day, up 2.99% from the previous closing price of $40.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569752 shares were traded. WABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WABC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2020, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Hassid Michele R. bought 173 shares for $60.43 per share. The transaction valued at 10,454 led to the insider holds 358 shares of the business.

Rizzardi Russell W sold 15 shares of WABC for $886 on Jul 28. The SVP/Chief Credit Administrator now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $59.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WABC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B. As of this moment, Westamerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WABC has reached a high of $63.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.78.

Shares Statistics:

WABC traded an average of 210.26K shares per day over the past three months and 237.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.86M. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WABC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 430.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 517.73k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, WABC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 37.00% for WABC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.37. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $4.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.7M to a low estimate of $80.67M. As of the current estimate, Westamerica Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $55.38M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.76M, an increase of 39.60% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.83M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.95M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.29M and the low estimate is $308.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.