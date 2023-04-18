What shareholders can do to beat the market with HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock

As of close of business last night, HUYA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.15, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054659 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2.30 previously.

On December 13, 2022, China Renaissance Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.30 to $4.20.

Daiwa Securities Upgraded its Outperform to Buy on November 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUYA now has a Market Capitalization of 767.32M and an Enterprise Value of -632.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4685.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUYA traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.84M. Shares short for HUYA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.05M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $269.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $271.23M to a low estimate of $268.02M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.44M, an estimated decrease of -21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.37M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.41M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.