What shareholders can do to beat the market with PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) stock

In the latest session, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $28.47 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $28.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781754 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PENN Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $34.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reibstein Saul sold 39,457 shares for $33.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,317,469 led to the insider holds 37,055 shares of the business.

Snowden Jay A sold 163,475 shares of PENN for $4,923,867 on Dec 27. The President and CEO now owns 604,527 shares after completing the transaction at $30.12 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Reibstein Saul, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 each. As a result, the insider received 193,421 and left with 34,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69B and an Enterprise Value of 16.00B. As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PENN is 2.22, which has changed by -26.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.97% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $39.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PENN has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 154.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 12.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.