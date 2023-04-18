Which analyst expects Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Accuray Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $2.94, down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516846 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoge Michael sold 11,977 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 34,614 led to the insider holds 510,616 shares of the business.

Pervaiz Ali sold 2,053 shares of ARAY for $4,229 on Jan 04. The SVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,492 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,823 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,589 and left with 721,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 290.30M and an Enterprise Value of 429.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3791.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAY traded 360.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 450.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $109.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.28M to a low estimate of $102.4M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $96.17M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.68M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.91M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $478.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.55M and the low estimate is $470M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.