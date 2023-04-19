A correction may be in store for Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) shares?

In the latest session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $4.53 down -9.76% from its previous closing price of $5.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1884149 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altus Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,965 led to the insider holds 3,871,708 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 4,470 shares of AMPS for $33,078 on Feb 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 2,009,568 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 788.16M and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0680.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPS has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 158.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 46.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 2.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.