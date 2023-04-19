A correction may be in store for IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) shares?

As of close of business last night, IMAX Corporation’s stock clocked out at $20.49, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533026 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 05, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $23 from $20 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WELTON MARK sold 20,000 shares for $18.35 per share. The transaction valued at 366,976 led to the insider holds 82,271 shares of the business.

PABLO CALAMERA sold 7,697 shares of IMAX for $141,009 on Mar 07. The CTO & EVP now owns 34,106 shares after completing the transaction at $18.32 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Tu Denny, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $17.26 each. As a result, the insider received 103,560 and left with 9,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMAX traded 553.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 653.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.74M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $79.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.66M to a low estimate of $75.2M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.04M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.47M, an increase of 25.10% less than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.71M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $393M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300.81M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $391.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.3M and the low estimate is $364.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.