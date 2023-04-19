A correction may be in store for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares?

As of close of business last night, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.93, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $62.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12165079 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Bokan Michael W sold 20,000 shares for $63.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,262,800 led to the insider holds 175,086 shares of the business.

Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares of MU for $1,200,000 on Mar 22. The EVP, Technology & Products now owns 208,340 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Deboer Scott J, who serves as the EVP, Technology & Products of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $53.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,000 and left with 228,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 68.44B and an Enterprise Value of 70.51B. As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 107.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $76.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MU traded 16.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.86M with a Short Ratio of 29.86M, compared to 18.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, MU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.13 and a low estimate of -$1.61, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 30 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $3.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $3.44B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated decrease of -57.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, a decrease of -39.20% over than the figure of -$57.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.67B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -49.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.5B and the low estimate is $15.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.