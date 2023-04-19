A glimpse at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $3.03 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1870195 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0025.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B and an Enterprise Value of 9.98B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8997.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SID has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 1.53M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.50, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.84%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.