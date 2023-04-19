A glimpse at Duke Energy Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Duke Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $97.41, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $98.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974163 shares were traded. DUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DUK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Renjel Louis E. sold 1,900 shares for $99.90 per share. The transaction valued at 189,812 led to the insider holds 9,967 shares of the business.

YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of DUK for $41,849 on Dec 01. The EVP & CCO now owns 111,997 shares after completing the transaction at $100.84 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Jamil Dhiaa M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $95.01 each. As a result, the insider received 85,510 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUK now has a Market Capitalization of 76.56B and an Enterprise Value of 154.16B. As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $116.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DUK traded 3.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.27M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 8.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.98, DUK has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 125.40% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $6.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Duke Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.13B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.32B, a decrease of -5.50% less than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.32B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.77B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.72B and the low estimate is $27.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.