A glimpse at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at $2.91 up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423159 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 4.57B. As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5324.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGP has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.92M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.95M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UGP is 0.13, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43. The current Payout Ratio is 204.60% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.21B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.47B, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.46B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.91B and the low estimate is $26.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.