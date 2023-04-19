A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

After finishing at $10.07 in the prior trading day, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed at $10.00, down -0.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8432154 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Pollack Kenneth L. sold 10,910 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 123,719 led to the insider holds 228,634 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGNC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.77B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 575.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.49M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.48M with a Short Ratio of 30.48M, compared to 37.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.82.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $408.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.95M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $448M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.99M, an increase of 29.80% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.