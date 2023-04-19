A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

After finishing at $12.71 in the prior trading day, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) closed at $12.33, down -2.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2403459 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On March 03, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 247,236 led to the insider holds 81,000 shares of the business.

Wang Shirley bought 284,000 shares of DEI for $6,012,280 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Kaplan Jordan L, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, President of the company, bought 48,750 shares for $20.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 998,400 and bolstered with 2,851,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 7.23B. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $31.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.84M with a Short Ratio of 15.84M, compared to 8.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DEI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.03, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $254.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.12M to a low estimate of $253M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.88M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.18M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.65M, up 3.00% from the average estimate.