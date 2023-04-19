A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

The price of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at $2.40 in the last session, up 0.84% from day before closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5930272 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYG now has a Market Capitalization of 40.72B. As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1941.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYG traded on average about 11.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.55B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 11.53M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.12, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.15% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.