A Stock You Should Be Looking At: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

The price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $14.92 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $15.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2734664 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when RIVAS LEE bought 71,767 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,001 led to the insider holds 71,767 shares of the business.

TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares of RCM for $306,375,000 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 164,754,055 shares after completing the transaction at $20.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SPARBY JOHN M., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,280 and left with 123,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35B and an Enterprise Value of 8.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCM traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.13M with a Short Ratio of 20.13M, compared to 17.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 13.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $548.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $559.41M to a low estimate of $535.3M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.7M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.26M, an increase of 43.20% over than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.