A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

The price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) closed at $1.22 in the last session, down -6.15% from day before closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190240 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2195.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 213.59M and an Enterprise Value of 196.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $3.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2820.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIGL traded on average about 3.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.16M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 7.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.86M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.73M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.87M, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.24M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.7M and the low estimate is $107.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.