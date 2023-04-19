ALL (The Allstate Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, The Allstate Corporation’s stock clocked out at $114.14, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $114.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1856379 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $130.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Merten Jesse E sold 29,451 shares for $134.18 per share. The transaction valued at 3,951,588 led to the insider holds 16,668 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of ALL for $2,773,017 on Jan 03. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $137.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the President, Enterprise Services of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $135.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,410,200 and left with 82,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 30.55B and an Enterprise Value of 39.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALL traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 264.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.27M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 3.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.40, ALL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $13.2, with 17 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $11.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12B to a low estimate of $11.18B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.52B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.84B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.79B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.39B and the low estimate is $49.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.