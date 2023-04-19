AMD (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $89.87 in the prior trading day, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $89.78, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46172898 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 12,500 shares for $94.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,185,625 led to the insider holds 95,942 shares of the business.

Papermaster Mark D sold 30,000 shares of AMD for $2,741,607 on Apr 06. The Chief Technology Officer & EVP now owns 1,516,945 shares after completing the transaction at $91.39 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KUMAR DEVINDER, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 16,265 shares for $94.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,542,735 and left with 555,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 151.33B and an Enterprise Value of 148.34B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 101.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $109.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 61.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.60B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 35.25M with a Short Ratio of 35.25M, compared to 34.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $5.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.