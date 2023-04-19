American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) was $92.47 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $93.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2070942 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.50.

On February 01, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $99.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Feinberg David Matthew sold 3,997 shares for $91.69 per share. The transaction valued at 366,485 led to the insider holds 11,871 shares of the business.

Beam Christian T sold 2,829 shares of AEP for $257,892 on Mar 20. The Executive Vice President now owns 5,209 shares after completing the transaction at $91.16 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hall Greg B, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 884 shares for $90.99 each. As a result, the insider received 80,435 and left with 7,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEP now has a Market Capitalization of 48.53B and an Enterprise Value of 88.23B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.80.

Shares Statistics:

AEP traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 7.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.17, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.09B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.59B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.67B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.18B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.