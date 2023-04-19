An average trading volume for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $24.80 in the prior trading day, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at $24.74, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11891688 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2023, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when White Rob L. sold 5,000 shares for $22.85 per share. The transaction valued at 114,250 led to the insider holds 39,344 shares of the business.

Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares of MRO for $2,913,149 on Nov 16. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 182,700 shares after completing the transaction at $32.16 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, TILLMAN LEE M, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 974,691 and left with 886,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRO now has a Market Capitalization of 16.44B and an Enterprise Value of 22.03B. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 637.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 627.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 17.29M, compared to 18.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.35, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, a decrease of -25.00% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.04B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $6.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.