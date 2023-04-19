An average trading volume for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.20 in the prior trading day, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed at $2.15, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912320 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2487 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MVIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2015, with a $3.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 431.28M and an Enterprise Value of 364.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 567.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 548.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3991.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 44.55M with a Short Ratio of 44.55M, compared to 40.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.31% and a Short% of Float of 25.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 218.50% over than the figure of -$42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $664k, up 1,707.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,600.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.