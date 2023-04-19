An average trading volume for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed at $9.84 in the last session, down -0.40% from day before closing price of $9.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3512700 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Bhatt Baiju sold 87,413 shares for $9.88 per share. The transaction valued at 863,230 led to the insider holds 918,137 shares of the business.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 11,673 shares of HOOD for $113,019 on Apr 05. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 428,259 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Tenev Vladimir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $9.74 each. As a result, the insider received 811,780 and left with 1,032,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.92B and an Enterprise Value of -4.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOOD traded on average about 7.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 889.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 35.27M with a Short Ratio of 35.27M, compared to 35.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $425.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $437M to a low estimate of $407M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $299M, an estimated increase of 42.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.56M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of $42.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 35.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.