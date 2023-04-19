An investigation into Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $22.37 in the prior trading day, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $21.52, down -3.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1560229 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On April 06, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Lawson David C bought 264 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,086 led to the insider holds 21,212 shares of the business.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares of COLB for $6,227 on Dec 30. The EVP General Counsel now owns 23,816 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Deer Aaron James, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 748 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,291 and bolstered with 16,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.46% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 4.55M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COLB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.41, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.98. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $416.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $549.9M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.38M, an estimated increase of 144.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.71M, an increase of 239.60% over than the figure of $144.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 200.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.