An investigation into Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s technical aspects

The price of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) closed at $17.70 in the last session, down -0.45% from day before closing price of $17.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11648654 shares were traded. KMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 01, 2023, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $22.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when ASHLEY ANTHONY B sold 13,232 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 240,030 led to the insider holds 27,826 shares of the business.

Schlosser John W sold 1,500 shares of KMI for $27,660 on Jan 25. The V.P. (President, Terminals) now owns 19,719 shares after completing the transaction at $18.44 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Schlosser John W, who serves as the V.P. (President, Terminals) of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $18.18 each. As a result, the insider received 27,268 and left with 21,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMI now has a Market Capitalization of 40.22B and an Enterprise Value of 71.04B. As of this moment, Kinder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMI has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMI traded on average about 12.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KMI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 38.51M with a Short Ratio of 38.51M, compared to 37.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMI is 1.11, which was 1.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.66. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for KMI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.29B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.06B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.54B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.2B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.53B and the low estimate is $18.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.