An investigation into Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s technical aspects

The price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) closed at $18.21 in the last session, up 0.05% from day before closing price of $18.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1225091 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.17.

We take a closer look at PHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.39B and an Enterprise Value of 23.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 200.72.

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $31.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.72.

According to the various share statistics, PHG traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 889.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 880.51M. Shares short for PHG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 3.17M on Feb 27, 2023.

The forward annual dividend rate for PHG is 0.91, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.