An overall feel about GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed at $34.45 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $34.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669598 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GFL Environmental Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 191.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 20.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFL has traded an average of 1.38M shares per day and 862.6k over the past ten days. A total of 369.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.31M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.99% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 7.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFL is 0.07, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.06B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.