An overall feel about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Physicians Realty Trust’s stock clocked out at $14.48, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $14.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260039 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 455.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 385.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

Colliers Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,295 led to the insider holds 99,208 shares of the business.

Thompson Tommy G bought 6,575 shares of DOC for $98,888 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 25,635 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Thompson Tommy G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,760 shares for $15.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 269,242 and bolstered with 19,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.43B. As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOC traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.41M, compared to 9.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, DOC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $131.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.7M to a low estimate of $128.83M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $130.39M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.79M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.92M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $516.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.63M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $550.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575M and the low estimate is $521.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.