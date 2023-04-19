An overall feel about Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Urban Edge Properties’s stock clocked out at $14.46, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014454 shares were traded. UE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On September 20, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Milton Robert C. III sold 20,000 shares for $15.83 per share. The transaction valued at 316,660 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UE has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UE traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 878.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.52M. Shares short for UE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 4.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, UE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $101.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.02M to a low estimate of $101.02M. As of the current estimate, Urban Edge Properties’s year-ago sales were $100.2M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.01M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.01M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.38M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.67M and the low estimate is $403.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.