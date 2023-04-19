Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC): Selected Notes

The closing price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) was $26.61 for the day, down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $26.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699413 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32014.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

On March 21, 2023, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 25, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.58B and an Enterprise Value of 8.44B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.59.

Shares Statistics:

RRC traded an average of 5.05M shares per day over the past three months and 2.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 10.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, RRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.29 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $988M to a low estimate of $694M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $986.66M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $703.28M, a decrease of -48.20% less than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.