Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU): Selected Notes

The closing price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) was $31.66 for the day, down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $32.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4940012 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SU now has a Market Capitalization of 42.90B and an Enterprise Value of 53.00B. As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.32.

Shares Statistics:

SU traded an average of 4.57M shares per day over the past three months and 4.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.68M with a Short Ratio of 18.68M, compared to 97.2M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.32 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.82B to a low estimate of $7.61B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.13B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.55B, a decrease of -21.40% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.24B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.74B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.22B and the low estimate is $21.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.