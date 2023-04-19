Are analysts optimistic about Baytex Energy Corp.’s (NYSE:BTE) stock?

The closing price of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) was $3.99 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880426 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Our analysis of BTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 522.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5844.

BTE traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 546.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.14% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.76M with a Short Ratio of 28.76M, compared to 7.12M on Feb 27, 2023.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.41.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.07M to a low estimate of $408.07M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $505.38M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.04M, a decrease of -36.20% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.