Are analysts optimistic about Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) stock?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed the day trading at $164.29 up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $163.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608051 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $155 to $185.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Berger Larry L sold 4,404 shares for $162.95 per share. The transaction valued at 717,627 led to the insider holds 12,442 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 800 shares of ECL for $111,728 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 12,597 shares after completing the transaction at $139.66 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Busch Angela M, who serves as the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $170.66 each. As a result, the insider received 392,518 and left with 16,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECL now has a Market Capitalization of 47.01B and an Enterprise Value of 55.44B. As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $185.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECL traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECL traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 284.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

ECL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.12, up from 2.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.57B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.19B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $14.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.