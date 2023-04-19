Are analysts optimistic about Helen of Troy Limited’s (NASDAQ:HELE) stock?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed the day trading at $87.06 up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $85.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642397 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HELE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 164.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On December 22, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $126.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $221.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HELE traded about 446.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HELE traded about 453.35k shares per day. A total of 23.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Shares short for HELE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 3.42M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.60% and a Short% of Float of 23.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.31. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.13 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $457.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $469.4M to a low estimate of $448.75M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Limited’s year-ago sales were $582.02M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.28M, a decrease of -9.20% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $470.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.