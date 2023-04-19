Are analysts optimistic about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (NYSE:TSM) stock?

The closing price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) was $88.14 for the day, up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $87.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8463093 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSM now has a Market Capitalization of 444.73B and an Enterprise Value of 421.87B. As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $101.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.97.

Shares Statistics:

TSM traded an average of 11.88M shares per day over the past three months and 8.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 17.33M with a Short Ratio of 17.33M, compared to 22.78M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 11.00, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 641.00% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.46. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.68 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.24B to a low estimate of $16.66B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $17.57B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.98B, a decrease of -12.00% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.15B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.88B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.84B and the low estimate is $82.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.