Are analysts optimistic about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) stock?

The closing price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) was $70.01 for the day, up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $69.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1441840 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $77.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares for $69.56 per share. The transaction valued at 23,372 led to the insider holds 3,508 shares of the business.

Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares of HIG for $26,070 on Mar 06. The EVP now owns 3,844 shares after completing the transaction at $77.59 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Costello Beth Ann, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 38,915 shares for $77.85 each. As a result, the insider received 3,029,642 and left with 57,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIG now has a Market Capitalization of 22.05B and an Enterprise Value of 26.51B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.37.

Shares Statistics:

HIG traded an average of 2.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.58, HIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.72 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.21. EPS for the following year is $9.69, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.91B to a low estimate of $5.85B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.02B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.54B and the low estimate is $22.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.