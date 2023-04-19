Are Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock clocked out at $151.81, up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $151.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736428 shares were traded. DRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On January 24, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $134 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when LEE EUGENE I JR sold 78,916 shares for $153.93 per share. The transaction valued at 12,147,906 led to the insider holds 199,856 shares of the business.

Cardenas Ricardo sold 12,735 shares of DRI for $1,974,162 on Mar 28. The President and CEO now owns 48,304 shares after completing the transaction at $155.02 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Madonna John W., who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 5,109 shares for $153.52 each. As a result, the insider received 784,329 and left with 5,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.35B and an Enterprise Value of 22.70B. As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $155.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRI traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 3.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.73, DRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $8.79, with 27 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $2.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.57B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.2B and the low estimate is $10.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.