Are GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, GSK plc’s stock clocked out at $36.78, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2494832 shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 76.43B and an Enterprise Value of 92.92B. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $47.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSK traded 3.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.05B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.88M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.61, GSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.27. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 3 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.43B to a low estimate of $7.95B. As of the current estimate, GSK plc’s year-ago sales were $13.11B, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.44B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.23B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.1B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.96B and the low estimate is $36.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.